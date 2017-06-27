FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada allows Dow, Dupont merger after firms agree to sell assets
June 27, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in 2 months

Canada allows Dow, Dupont merger after firms agree to sell assets

2 Min Read

The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph.Rebecca Cook

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont (DD.N) and Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.

The announcement is similar to those made by U.S. and European Union regulators, who also allowed the merger to go ahead as long as the firms made divestitures they already have outlined.

"The agreement reached today ensures that consumers and businesses continue to benefit from a dynamic marketplace," competition commissioner John Pecman said in a statement.

DuPont will sell a significant part of its global herbicides business and research and development branch to FMC Corp (FMC.N). Dow will sell its global business of certain specialized plastics products to SK Global Chemical Corp[SKENGC.UL], the Competition Bureau said in a statement.

The bureau said the asset sales were needed to prevent a substantial lessening of competition in the supply and development of some crop protection products and specialized packaging plastics.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang and Sandra Maler

