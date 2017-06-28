FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 28, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 2 months ago

Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017

1 Min Read

The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph.Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) and DuPont (DD.N) on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.

Boards of both companies have jointly started a portfolio review and have engaged McKinsey & Company to assist in the assessment.

Alexander Cutler, lead director of DuPont, said, "If results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will be pursued."

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.