Dubai financial services authority says investigation into Abraaj is ongoing

FILE PHOTO: Arif Naqvi, Founder and Group Chief Executive of Abraaj Group attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s financial services authority (DSFA) said on Monday its investigation into collapsed Dubai private equity firm Abraaj Capital Ltd and relevant companies and persons was ongoing.

The Dubai regulator added that it was aware of the arrest of two former executives of the Abraaj group, former chief executive, Arif Naqvi, and managing partner, Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, on U.S. fraud charges.

“The DFSA is a regulatory body which oversees the conduct of firms under its jurisdiction in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Where appropriate, it has the power to impose administrative sanctions, but does not have a criminal jurisdiction, therefore it does not lay charges or make arrests,” the statement said.