FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
May 30, 2018 / 9:13 AM / in a few seconds

Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, said on Wednesday it had signed three agreements to sell 16 aircraft worth $900 million.

Proceeds of the sale would be used to pay down debt and to support growth plans, DAE Chief Executive Firoz Tarapore said in a statement, which did not disclose who was buying the aircraft.

The agreements, which include Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, A330, and A350 aircraft, are expected to close in the second half of the year, the statement said.

The sale would not impact DAE’s total number of customers, Tarapore said.

DAE’s Tarapore told Reuters earlier this month the company is in talks to buy a near-record total of 400 jetliners from Airbus and Boeing in a $40 billion blowout that would match the order pipeline of rivals.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.