Dubai Aerospace says increases existing loan deal to $800 million

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) said on Thursday it had increased an existing four-year loan deal to $800 million.

DAE said in May it had signed $480 million loan, which included both conventional and Islamic finance tranches, has a so-called “accordion facility” allowing it to be increased to up to $800 million.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait coordinated the latest loan deal and was also the lead arranger and joint bookrunner together with First Abu Dhabi Bank, while Noor Bank joined the deal as lead arranger.