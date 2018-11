An Emirates airlines Airbus A380 stands parked at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates January 7, 2018. Picture taken January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

DUBAI (Reuters) - Just over 90 million passengers are expected to use Dubai International Airport in 2018, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said on Tuesday at an aviation industry conference.

Passengers using the airport, the hub for Middle East airline giant Emirates and a major source of income for Dubai, rose 5.5 percent to 88.2 million in 2017.