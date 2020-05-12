May 12, 2020 / 5:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dufry reports 94% drop in April sales with travel curbs in place

(Reuters) - Dufry (DUFN.S) reported its sales slumped 94.1% in April as travel curbs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic remained in place in most of the Swiss aiport retailer’s locations.

The world’s largest duty-free retailer reported on Tuesday a turnover at constant currency of 1.44 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion)in the first quarter of 2020, marking an organic growth decline of 21.4% from a year ago.

Dufry, which operates in 65 countries with about 420 locations globally and has earlier withdrawn its full-year outlook, added that persistent uncertainty about lifting of travel restrictions made recovery predictions difficult.

