Swiss airport retailer Dufry reports drop in third-quarter turnover

(Reuters) - Swiss airport retailer Dufry DUFN.S reported on Tuesday a third-quarter turnover of 487.0 million Swiss francs ($530.50 million), a drop of 79.7% from a year earlier, citing reduced passenger traffic across most airports worldwide.
The company said restructuring measures announced this year would help cut costs by 1 billion Swiss francs in 2020, with at least 400 million worth of the reductions being resilient structural savings that will last into next year and beyond.
Reporting by Veronica Snoj in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.