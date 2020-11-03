Swiss airport retailer Dufry reports drop in third-quarter turnover

(Reuters) - Swiss airport retailer Dufry DUFN.S reported on Tuesday a third-quarter turnover of 487.0 million Swiss francs ($530.50 million), a drop of 79.7% from a year earlier, citing reduced passenger traffic across most airports worldwide.

The company said restructuring measures announced this year would help cut costs by 1 billion Swiss francs in 2020, with at least 400 million worth of the reductions being resilient structural savings that will last into next year and beyond.