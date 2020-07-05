Dominion, Duke drop Atlantic Coast Pipeline project

(Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc and Duke Energy Corp said on Sunday the companies have canceled the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.

The exit comes weeks after the United States Supreme Court ruled that the federal government has the authority to allow the natural gas pipeline to cross the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia.

“Despite last month’s overwhelming 7-2 victory...recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies also said that recent public guidance of the project cost increased to $8 billion from the original estimate of $4.5 to $5.0 billion.

“This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” the statement added, quoting Dominion Chief Executive Thomas Farrell and Duke CEO Lynn Good.

ACP was initially announced in 2014 to tackle lack of energy supply across North Carolina and Virginia.