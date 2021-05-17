Activist investor Elliott urges Duke Energy to consider three-way separation

(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management asked Duke Energy Corp to consider separating into three companies, in a letter sent to the U.S utility on Monday.

Elliott said the separation of Duke, which provides electricity to 7.8 million customers in six states, into the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest should create $12 billion to $15 billion of near-term value for shareholders. (refini.tv/3u3gg5z)

The New York-based hedge fund argued that Duke’s long-term underperformance has not been reflective of its high-quality assets and the separation will enable greater operational focus resulting in improved execution, better system reliability and lower costs among others.

Elliot, which has not disclosed exactly how much it owns of Duke, said it was one of its top 10 shareholders.

Elliot also wants Duke to form a strategic-review committee that would explore the possibility of a tax-free separation of the company.

The review should be led by an independent board committee, including new highly qualified independent directors, Elliot said.