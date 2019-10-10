Dunelm gets sales boost from new TV ads, online orders

(Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) reported a 6.4% rise in like-for-like quarterly sales on Thursday, as a spruced up advertising campaign and new delivery options fueled demand for home furnishings despite Brexit dampening wider consumer sentiment.

Founded as a market stall 40 years ago, Dunelm has grown into one of Britain’s largest homeware retailers. The company is facing weaker consumer demand and like the rest of the country’s retail industry it has taken steps to overcome the hurdles.

British retailers endured their worst September since at least the mid-1990s, according to recent surveys that painted a muted picture of household demand ahead of Brexit.

To combat the high street slowdown, Dunelm has ramped up television ads run during popular programs such as during iTV’s “This Morning” and has expanded its social media presence.

“Despite the recent softness in the homewares market and the increased political uncertainty, we are confident we can continue to win market share and our expectations for the full year remain unchanged,” Nick Wilkinson, Dunelm’s Chief Executive Officer said.

As more customers shop online, Dunelm is spending more on developing a new website with an expanded range of products and new delivery options.

With over 170 store across the United Kingdom, the company said it expects to transfer all its online traffic to the new website before Christmas.

Total revenue rose 7.5% to 262.6 million pounds ($320.95 million) in the first quarter ended Sept. 28, boosted by a 34.7% jump in online revenue.