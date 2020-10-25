Dunkin' Brands discuss potential sale to Inspire Brands

FILE PHOTO: A box of donuts, (from top L clockwise) manager's special, traditional glazed, vanilla, pumpkin, chocolate and strawberry, is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains owner Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a private equity-backed restaurant company, Dunkin' said in a statement on Sunday.

“There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” said Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications Officer of Dunkin’ Brands.

Dunkin’ declined to reveal further details.

The deal being discussed would take Dunkin’ Brands private at a price of $106.50 a share, said the New York Times which first reported the development.

Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby’s and Jimmy John’s, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The announcement could be made public as soon as Monday, the New York Times said.

Inspire’s portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s locations worldwide, according to the company’s website.

Inspire Brands was formed in 2018 by private equity firm Roark Capital as a holding company after Arby’s completed the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings.