Dunkin' Brands prepares to sell itself, go private: NYT

FILE PHOTO: A box of donuts, (from top L clockwise) manager's special, traditional glazed, vanilla, pumpkin, chocolate and strawberry, is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The parent of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains, Dunkin Brands Group Inc DNKN.O, is nearing a deal to sell itself to a private equity-backed restaurant company for $106 per share, the New York Times said on Sunday citing sources.

Dunkin is preparing sell itself to Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company, and the deal could be made public as soon as Monday, the newspaper nyti.ms/3ooOtL9 reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Dunkin’ Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.