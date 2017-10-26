FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baskin-Robbins sales drop weighs on Dunkin' Brands' third-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2017 / 10:16 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Baskin-Robbins sales drop weighs on Dunkin' Brands' third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O), the owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts chain, reported a surprise fall in comparable sales at its Baskin-Robbins restaurants, weighing on the company’s overall profit in the third quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Dunkin' store, the first since a rebranding by the Dunkin' Donuts chain, is pictured ahead of its opening in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dunkin’ Brands said on Thursday sales at Baskin-Robbins locations open for at least a year fell 0.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected an increase of 0.3 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Comparable sales at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants - which make up 70 percent of Dunkin’ Brands’ overall sales - also missed analysts’ estimates, but by a much smaller margin.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Brands is facing brutal competition from McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and Burger King, which have been expanding their coffee and breakfast menus and offering much-cheaper items.

The company’s net income fell slightly to $52.2 million in the third quarter from $52.7 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was unchanged 57 cents.

Excluding one-time items, Dunkin’ earned 61 cents per share.

Total sales climbed 8 percent to $224.2 million.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.