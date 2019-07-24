Dunkin' to add Beyond Meat sausages in breakfast sandwiches

Vegetarian sausages from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc said on Wednesday it would add vegan burger maker Beyond Meat Inc’s plant-based sausages to its breakfast menu at stores in Manhattan.

The donut and coffee chain is the latest restaurant to join the vegan bandwagon by adding plant-based options, following Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Tim Hortons in Canada earlier this year.

Shares of both Beyond Meat and Dunkin’ were up about 2% before the bell.

Beyond Meat’s Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said the partnership is a step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go.

Dunkin’s breakfast sandwich will come with a Beyond breakfast sausage patty, an egg, cheese in an English muffin and could be rolled out nationally in the future, the company said.

Tim Hortons’ breakfast sandwich is available across 4,000 stores in Canada, and features the patty alongside cheese, tomato, lettuce, and other condiments.

Beyond Meat’s faux meat patties and beef crumbles are also used in Del Taco Restaurant Inc’s tacos and Carl’s Jr’s burgers.

Most recently, Blue Apron said it would also add Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers to its meal-kits.