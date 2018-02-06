Dunkin' Brands profit, revenue beat targets amid price war

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) reported quarterly profit on Tuesday that exceeded analyst estimates as revenue came in stronger than expected amid a bitter fast-food price war, but shares fell amid indications of a weak start in January.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based owner of Dunkin’ Donuts, like fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N), is using low-priced “value” deals to lure consumers in a breakfast market crowded with competitors ranging from Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) to convenience stores.

Shares in Dunkin’ Brands, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop brand, were down 1.1 percent at $60.20 in midday trading.

Executives signaled a January traffic slowdown due to cold, snowy weather and said the company and its franchisees faced pressures from “value wars” and a tighter labor market.

“This leads us to believe Q1 has started off soft for Dunkin’,” Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski said in a client note.

The comments from Dunkin’ came after Starbucks reported a tepid start to the current quarter, and suggest that January same-store sales results for U.S. chain restaurants were weak, Kalinowski said.

Dunkin’ said fourth-quarter net income more than tripled to $195.5 million, or $2.13 per share. Excluding the benefit from a new U.S. tax law, it earned 64 cents a share in the quarter.

Dunkin’ Brands expects its 2018 effective tax rate to be about 28 percent, against 38.5 percent in 2017, Chief Executive Nigel Travis said on a conference call with analysts.

Total sales climbed 5.3 percent to $227.1 million in the quarter, on higher franchise fees and the first gain in same-store sales by all four Dunkin’ Brands business segments in nearly three years.

Analysts, on average, had expected quarterly earnings of 63 cents a share on revenue of $220.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales at U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, which account for roughly 70 percent of overall revenue, rose 0.8 percent, matching analysts’ estimate.

McDonald’s last week reported a 4.5 percent rise in U.S. sales at established restaurants and has ramped up pressure on rivals with the launch of its $1, $2, $3 value menu, which includes breakfast items, in early January. [L4N1PP4SA]

Dunkin’ Donuts had a 2 for $5 breakfast sandwich promotion in the fourth quarter and a $2 food and drink promotion in January.

The chain, like Starbucks, has struggled to lure more customers in the afternoon, which some analysts attribute to McDonald’s more aggressive pricing.