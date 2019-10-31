October 31, 2019 / 10:18 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Dunkin' misses U.S. same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Dunkin' store, the first since a rebranding by the Dunkin' Donuts chain, is pictured ahead of its opening in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales in its namesake donut and coffee chain on Thursday, as it struggled to attract diners in a crowded breakfast and coffee market in the United States.

Comparable sales at Dunkin’s U.S. stores grew 1.5% in the third-quarter ended Sept. 28, below the estimates of 1.7% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $72.4 million, or 86 cents per share, from $66.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

