FILE PHOTO: A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo - RC12FDE13360/File Photo

(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont (DD.N) is considering the sale of its nutrition and biosciences unit, CNBC said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing a report.

The unit could be worth at least $20 billion, CNBC said.

DuPont declined to comment.