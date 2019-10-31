DuPont profit edges past estimates on higher product prices, lower costs

(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont’s (DD.N) adjusted quarterly profit edged past analysts’ estimates on Thursday as higher prices for some of its products and lower costs lifted margins.

The company, which makes everything from adhesives and resins to probiotics, said in August it would cut costs to combat slowing demand from electronics and automotive sectors due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

Operating core earnings margins improved 20 basis points, while cost of sales declined 4.5%.

Dupont, which had raised its full-year profit forecast in August, narrowed its estimate for proforma adjusted earnings per share to between $3.77 and $3.82, from its prior forecast of $3.75 and $3.85 per share.

Net income from continuing operations available for DuPont shareholders stood at $367 million, or 49 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. On a proforma basis, the company earned $73 million, or 9 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 95 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales fell 4.5% to $5.43 billion, as volumes were hurt by weak electronics and automotive demand.