DuPont sales dip 4.5% on lower auto builds, weak electronics demand

(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont (DD.N) reported a 4.5% drop in quarterly sales on Thursday, as volumes were hurt by lower auto builds, weak electronics demand and continued automotive destocking amid a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The company, a part of the former conglomerate DowDupont until a split earlier this year, said net sales fell to $5.43 billion from $5.68 billion and in line with analysts’ estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.