U.S. FDA panel split over approval of Durect's non-opioid painkiller

(Reuters) - Independent experts on an FDA advisory panel on Thursday were split over the approval of Durect Corp’s experimental non-opioid painkiller to manage post-surgical pain.

Six members voted in favor, while six others voted against the drug Posimir, a reformulated version of the anesthetic bupivacaine that aims to provide pain relief for up to three days after surgery.

The panel’s recommendation plays an influential role in the FDA’s final decision.