July 19, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

DWS adds executives to institutional client team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager DWS Group GmbH & Co (DWSG.DE) said it made three senior appointments to its institutional client team across Europe.

Gareth Davies joined as head of UK institutional clients while Alexia Giugni joined as head of institutional clients southern Europe and Shalin Bhagwan as head of UK pensions advisory.

Davies has previously worked with Hermes Investment Management and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), while Giugni has worked with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N).

Bhagwan was earlier with Ashburton Investments and AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA (AXAF.PA).

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

