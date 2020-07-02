Japan's Sharp Corp. may move up Dynabook PC unit IPO: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) has indicated that its laptop making unit may go public this year instead of 2021, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

According to the Nikkei report, the Osaka-based electronics maker’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Tai Jeng-wu, told a news conference he hoped the Dynabook unit could list by the end of 2020.

Sharp bought here Dynabook from Toshiba Corp (6502.T) for $36 million in 2018, marking its return to a market it had quit years prior.

The Osaka-based firm sold two idled facilities at its chip plant to Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T) last month, and spun-off its camera module and display devices business in late May, as supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak ate into its annual earnings.