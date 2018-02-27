FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 27, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

DZ Bank says considers all options for DVB unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest lender DZ Bank said it was considering all options for DVB after the ship and aircraft financing unit saw its 2017 pretax loss triple to 774 million euros ($955 million).

DVB reduced its new business and significantly hiked its provisions for bad ship loans, DZ Bank said, adding that problems were caused by a rise in overcapacities in the shipping sector.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Bank of China (BOC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) are among suitors looking at a potential purchase DVB Bank.

DZ Bank also said that its group pretax profit fell to 1.8 billion euros from 2.2 billion a year earlier as the lender took a hit from DVB’s provisions. Net profit shrank to 1.1 billion from 1.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8108 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.