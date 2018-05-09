FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 9, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

E.ON CEO signals rising payouts after RWE asset swap deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) chief executive promised a steady increase in shareholder payouts on Wednesday, trying to convince investors that a planned deal to break up rival Innogy (IGY.DE) with peer RWE (RWEG.DE).

Chief Executive of German utility E.ON Johannes Teyssen attends annual shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“Thanks to the considerable synergy potential with Innogy, we intend to achieve value growth starting in the second year after the transaction closes,” Johannes Teyssen told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting.

    “As result, we expect the dividend to increase year after year.”

    Closing of the complex transaction, first announced in March, is expected in the second half of 2019.

    Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.