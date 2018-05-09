E.ON CEO signals rising payouts after RWE asset swap deal

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) chief executive promised a steady increase in shareholder payouts on Wednesday, trying to convince investors that a planned deal to break up rival Innogy (IGY.DE) with peer RWE (RWEG.DE).

Chief Executive of German utility E.ON Johannes Teyssen attends annual shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“Thanks to the considerable synergy potential with Innogy, we intend to achieve value growth starting in the second year after the transaction closes,” Johannes Teyssen told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting.

“As result, we expect the dividend to increase year after year.”

Closing of the complex transaction, first announced in March, is expected in the second half of 2019.