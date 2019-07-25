Grohnde nuclear plant to close at weekend due to high river temperatures

A long time exposure picture shows the nuclear power plant in Grohnde, Germany, March 5, 2013. Picture taken March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - PreussenElektra, the nuclear unit of German utility E.ON, said on Thursday it would take its Grohnde nuclear reactor offline on Friday due to high river water temperatures.

The measure is due to legal requirements that demand a switch-off when the Weser river exceeds 26 degrees Celsius, it said in a press release.

The closure of the 1,430 MW plant will last between Friday July 26 midday to Sunday July 28, according to current expectations.