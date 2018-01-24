E.ON to plug nuclear profit hole by growing other units: COO

BERLIN (Reuters) - E.ON will do everything to offset a looming drop in profits from its German nuclear plants, which are being phased out by 2022, one of the group’s board members said, pointing to its remaining networks, renewables and retail units.

“We aim to compensate the expected profit deficit in the area of nuclear power by growing our other three divisions,” Leonhard Birnbaum, chief operating officer for E.ON’s networks and renewables, told Reuters.