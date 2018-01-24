FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Commodities
January 24, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

E.ON to plug nuclear profit hole by growing other units: COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - E.ON will do everything to offset a looming drop in profits from its German nuclear plants, which are being phased out by 2022, one of the group’s board members said, pointing to its remaining networks, renewables and retail units.

“We aim to compensate the expected profit deficit in the area of nuclear power by growing our other three divisions,” Leonhard Birnbaum, chief operating officer for E.ON’s networks and renewables, told Reuters.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.