FILE PHOTO: General Secretary of UNISON Dave Prentisy leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A restructuring of British energy supplier Npower announced by new parent E.ON (EONGn.DE) will result in 4,500 job cuts, British union UNISON said in a press release.

“This is a cruel blow for Npower employees. They’ve been worried about their jobs for months. Now their worst fears have been realized, less than a month before Christmas,” UNISON general secretary Dave Prentis said.