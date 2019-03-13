E.ON chief executive says he is not considering plan B in EU merger probe

Chief Executive of German utility E.ON Johannes Teyssen attends annual shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN (Reuters) - E.ON chief executive Johannes Teyssen said on Wednesday he was not planning for a negative assessment of the planned asset takeover of rival Innogy by EU antitrust regulators.

“I have not occupied myself with a plan B,” Teyssen said in response to questions during the company’s 2018 earnings news conference in Essen, adding he believed it could be proved that there was no danger of market dominance.

The European Commission said last week it would look into concerns about the deal’s impact on retail and network activities in Europe.

E.ON would deal with any consequences of demands for asset disposals, he said. Observers expect there will be demands for concessions on E.ON’s part.