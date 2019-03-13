Britain headache for E.ON, Innogy as customers jump ship

FRANKFURT/ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Energy firms E.ON and Innogy expect profits at their British retail units to fall further this year, they said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of a broader overhaul before the businesses merge.

FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

E.ON forecast operating profit at its retail unit will decline to significantly below 400 million euros ($452 million) this year while Innogy expects 300-400 million, both pointing to a price cap on tariffs and tough competition in Britain.

E.ON and Innogy made 2018 operating profit of 413 million euros and 654 million, respectively, in their retail units, which will be combined under E.ON’s roof as part of a deal to break up Innogy agreed with RWE.

Between them, the firms lost about 857,000 gas and electricity customers in Britain last year, with Innogy taking the brunt following a failed attempt to merge its local npower unit with the retail business of SSE.

At the group’s annual press conference, E.ON Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker pointed to “unrelentingly fierce competition” in the European retail energy market, adding the group was looking at all options for npower. He did not elaborate.

Shares in E.ON traded 1.5 percent lower at 1010 GMT, with Jefferies analysts blaming low profitability in Britain as the chief reason for a margin contraction at the group’s retail segment. Shares in Innogy were flat.

As part of the breakup deal, E.ON will also acquire Innogy’s prized networks business to complement its own, giving it large exposure to regulated and stable assets that will account for about 80 percent of its profits going forward.

The much more volatile retail business will account for the remaining share following the transaction, which is subject to a deeper European Commission probe that could result in some remedial sales.

E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said that fears by rivals that the deal could hurt competition were overblown.

“Although it’s understandable that these competitors want to protect their business interests and hope to achieve advantages for themselves, their objections don’t withstand scrutiny,” Teyssen said.

In 2019, E.ON expects largely stable operating earnings, helped by rising profits at its networks and renewables units that will offset the decline in retail. Adjusted operating profit is seen at between 2.9 billion and 3.1 billion euros this year, compared with 3 billion euros in 2018.

Innogy expects adjusted operating profit to fall to about 2.3 billion euros in 2019, down 13 percent from last year.