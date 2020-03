FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest energy group, has been hired by Tesla to design the energy solutions for its planned Gigafactory near Berlin, chief executive Johannes Teyssen said.

“They’ve given us 18 months. And we’ll deliver,” Teyssen said.