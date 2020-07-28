Technology News
July 28, 2020 / 8:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

E.ON, SAP to develop platform for networks data

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) will work with SAP (SAPG.DE) to develop a platform aimed at standardising data of its vast network of gas and power grids.

First outcomes from the collaboration are expected in mid-2022, E.ON said in a statement, adding that cloud solutions would reduce costs by more than 40% in the long-term.

“This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient,” board member Thomas Koenig said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
