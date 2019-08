FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON on Thursday said it would invest $500 million in building a 440-megawatt onshore wind farm in Texas, adding it had already sold the subscription rights for 200 megawatts of the plant for 12 years.

The construction of the plant in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties will start at the end of the year, it said.