E*Trade buys student loan provider Gradifi for $30 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp EFTC.O said on Monday that it acquired a student loan provider called Gradifi for $30 million.

E*Trade has been facing speculation that it might be an acquisition target itself ever since rival Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) announced plans last month to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) in a blockbuster deal that would create a brokerage giant.

E*Trade has a significant business handling finances and stock plan accounts for the employees of corporate clients, and this move adds financial wellness and student loan tools to the suite of products that E*Trade can offer to corporate clients, the firms said in a joint statement.

The deal closed on Monday with E*Trade paying $30 million cash for Gradifi, according to the statement.

Gradifi’s parent company, First Republic (FRC.N), will continue to be a provider in its student loan refinance business, the company said.