FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion.

E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal.