E*Trade board: No plans to initiate a sale

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The board of online discount brokerage E*Trade (ETFC.O) does not plan to put the business up for sale, Chairman Rodger Lawson told analysts on a call to discuss the company’s earnings Thursday.
“We do not believe initiating a sale process is the best plan - best path for value creation for our shareholders,” Rodgers said. “We must, for the foreseeable future, continue to deliver an outsized impact through an unyielding focus on efficient execution.”
Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler