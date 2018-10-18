FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 18, 2018 / 9:33 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

E*Trade board: No plans to initiate a sale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The board of online discount brokerage E*Trade (ETFC.O) does not plan to put the business up for sale, Chairman Rodger Lawson told analysts on a call to discuss the company’s earnings Thursday.

“We do not believe initiating a sale process is the best plan - best path for value creation for our shareholders,” Rodgers said. “We must, for the foreseeable future, continue to deliver an outsized impact through an unyielding focus on efficient execution.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.