E*Trade board: No plans to initiate a sale

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The board of online discount brokerage E*Trade (ETFC.O) does not plan to put the business up for sale, Chairman Rodger Lawson told analysts on a call to discuss the company’s earnings Thursday.

“We do not believe initiating a sale process is the best plan - best path for value creation for our shareholders,” Rodgers said. “We must, for the foreseeable future, continue to deliver an outsized impact through an unyielding focus on efficient execution.”