FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
FDA rejects Eagle Pharmaceuticals' heat stroke treatment
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 26, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 21 days ago

FDA rejects Eagle Pharmaceuticals' heat stroke treatment

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its drug Ryanodex to treat heat stroke and requested an additional clinical trial, sending its shares down 20 percent.

The drug, which is approved for the treatment and prevention of malignant hyperthermia, is being tested to treat exertional heat stroke (EHS), in conjunction with external cooling methods.

Ryanodex brought in $4.4 million in sales in the first quarter ended March 31.

EHS is a life-threatening, heat-related illness that occurs during physical activity and is characterized by hypotension, hyperventilation and extremely high body temperature.

Eagle is reviewing its options and intends to evaluate the FDA's response to proceed with the drug's development, Chief Executive Scott Tarriff said.

The FDA's request for another trial came as a surprise for Mizuho Securities USA analyst Irina Koffler, who called it the "worst case scenario" given the rarity of EHS and the challenges associated with a trial.

"We don't know if this program will ever make it to the market," Koffler, who rates Eagle "underperform", wrote in a note.

The New Jersey-based company's shares fell as much as 25.5 percent to $52.215 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

The stock had declined 11.7 percent this year, as of its last close.

(Corrects to Wednesday in paragraph 1.)

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.