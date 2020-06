FILE PHOTO: The logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions with AstraZeneca Plc on developing supplies of a vaccine for the coronavirus in Japan, the Japanese company said on Friday.

In a statement, Daiichi Sankyo said it would receive stock solution from AstraZeneca for the domestic development.