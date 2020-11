FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez discussed by phone the prospects of using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus in Argentina, the Kremlin said on Friday.