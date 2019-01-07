Hill-Rom, Wells Fargo's VC invest in Israel's EarlySense

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - EarlySense, an Israeli maker of medical monitoring systems, said on Monday it raised $39 million in financing led by medical technology firm Hill-Rom and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, the venture capital arm of Wells Fargo & Co.

Other new investors include BlueRed Capital, Israel Innovation Fund, Argos Capital and Hotung Capital. Existing investors, including Pitango Venture Capital and JK&B Venture Capital, participated as well.

EarlySense has developed a contact-free, under-the-mattress sensing platform that provides continuous monitoring for patients.

Hill-Rom’s investment comes on the heels of its launch of a hospital bed with integrated heart and respiratory rate sensing and analytics technology.