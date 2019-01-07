Technology News
January 7, 2019 / 2:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hill-Rom, Wells Fargo's VC invest in Israel's EarlySense

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - EarlySense, an Israeli maker of medical monitoring systems, said on Monday it raised $39 million in financing led by medical technology firm Hill-Rom  and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, the venture capital arm of Wells Fargo & Co.

Other new investors include BlueRed Capital, Israel Innovation Fund, Argos Capital and Hotung Capital. Existing investors, including Pitango Venture Capital and JK&B Venture Capital, participated as well.

EarlySense has developed a contact-free, under-the-mattress sensing platform that provides continuous monitoring for patients.

Hill-Rom’s investment comes on the heels of its launch of a hospital bed with integrated heart and respiratory rate sensing and analytics technology.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below