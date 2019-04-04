UK's CMA seeks to examine Visa's Earthport takeover

(Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it was considering assessing Visa Inc’s planned takeover of payments firm Earthport Plc to see if the deal would result in less competition.

In February, Visa trumped Mastercard Inc’s bid with a sweetened offer of about 247 million pounds ($325 million), prompting Earthport to recommend shareholders to accept the Visa offer.

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority invited comments from parties on the deal until April 18.