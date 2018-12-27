Visa to buy Earthport for $250 million

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) is buying Earthport Plc (EPO.L), which provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses, for 198 million pounds ($250.6 million) in cash, a unit of the U.S.-based payments network said on Thursday.

Visa International Service Association’s offer of 30 pence for each Earthport share is about four times the stock’s closing price of 7.45 pence on Monday.

(This story has been corrected to remove extraneous word in paragraph 1)