East West Petroleum CEO David Sidoo steps down in wake of college admissions scandal

(Reuters) - East West Petroleum Corp said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer David Sidoo stepped down after being named in legal proceedings from the U.S. government regarding a college admissions scandal.

Sidoo, 59, was arrested on March 8 and was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud for allegedly paying $200,000 to the scheme mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, to arrange for people to take the SAT admissions test for his two sons, according to U.S. court documents reviewed by Reuters.