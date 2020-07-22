South Korea's Jeju Air says scraps deal to acquire budget carrier Eastar Jet

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Jeju Air is seen at its office near Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s top budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd (089590.KS) said on Thursday it decided to scrap a deal agreed in principle to take over smaller Korean peer Eastar Jet, after the industry was hit by air travel slump amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, Jeju Air agreed to acquire 51% of Eastar Jet for 54.5 billion won ($45.52 million), a price lower than a preliminary deal to pay about 69.5 billion won that Jeju Air reported in a regulatory filing in December.

Jeju Air cited unnamed key violations of undisclosed preconditions. Eastar Jet could not be immediately reached.