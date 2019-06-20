Eastern EU states would back Barnier for Commission President: Hungary

FILE PHOTO: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meets with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos (not pictured) in Athens, Greece, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will be among the candidates that East European member states Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia can support to become the next European Commission president, a senior Hungarian official said.

Asked at a news conference on Thursday whether the Hungarian government and its eastern allies, known as the “Visegrad Four”, would back Barnier for the top job, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said:

“He is among those we would be able to support.”