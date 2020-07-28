Eastman Kodak signs U.S. deal for drug ingredients, says White House's Navarro

(Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co (KODK.N) has signed a deal with the U.S. government to help produce pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business network.

The company’s shares were trading at $9.00 after closing at $2.62 on Monday.

The Wall Street journal reported Kodak has been awarded a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act, to help speed up domestic production of drugs that can treat different medical conditions and lower reliance on foreign sources. (on.wsj.com/2Da0b9p)

Eastman Kodak did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.