EasyJet readies Brexit contingency plan to meet ownership rules

Passengers board the easyJet Airbus A319-111 OE-LQN aircraft from Berlin to Geneva at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, Germany March 24, 2018. Picture taken March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - British low-cost airline EasyJet said on Friday it was ready to suspend the voting rights of a small number of shares to comply with rules that require 50 percent plus one share of the company to be owned by EU shareholders following Brexit.

The carrier said its EU ownership, excluding British shareholders, had increased to 49.92 percent, and therefore its board was prepared to activate contingency plan of suspending shareholders’ voting rights in respect of a small number of shares on a “last in first out” basis.