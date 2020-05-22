EasyJet shareholders reject founder's proposals to oust key management

FILE PHOTO: Deserted Easyjet check-in desks are seen at Nice international airport during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nice, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

(Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) on Friday said all four resolutions put forth by its founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou to oust key management were rejected by its shareholders, with nearly 60% of votes cast against his proposals at a general meeting.

Chairman John Barton, among management Haji-Ioannou sought to remove as a director, said the company hopes to be able to re-engage with the founder and thanked shareholders for their support. Votes cast in favor of retaining the four directors ranged from 57.58% to 57.62% for each proposal. (reut.rs/2zaI4OZ)