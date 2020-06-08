EasyJet directors Gurassa and Martin to step down from board this year

FILE PHOTO: An Easyjet Airbus A319 plane is seen at Luton Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, Britain, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Two non-executive directors of EasyJet (EZJ.L) are to step down from the board later this year in line with corporate governance best practice, having each served for nine years, the British airline said on Monday.

Independent non-executive director Andy Martin will step down on August 31, while deputy chairman and senior independent director Charles Gurassa will stay on until Dec. 31 to help provide continuity as EasyJet continues to respond to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline said its nominations committee will shortly start a review of the composition of the board, including the process of identifying a new senior independent director.