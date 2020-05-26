EasyJet says finance chief Findlay to leave in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Findlay EasyJet Chief Financial Officer poses for a photograph during an event of the British budget carrier EasyJet to present the first flight from airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said chief financial officer Andrew Findlay will leave the company in May 2021, and it had started the search for his successor.

Findlay, who joined easyJet as CFO in 2015, on Friday survived an attempt by the airline’s founder to oust him, the chief executive, the chairman and another director.

EasyJet said on Tuesday that Findlay has advised the board of his intention to leave and in line with his contractual obligations is expected to stay on for a year.

CEO Johan Lundgren praised Findlay for his efforts in helping to shore up easyJet’s balance sheet during the coronavirus crisis, as the airline battles to keep costs down at a time when its planes are grounded.